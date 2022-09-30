Zero Trust Security Market

Greater need to reduce business and organizational risks is driving the market growth along with increasing in the frequency of target-based cyber-attacks

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Zero Trust Security Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 126.02 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 18.5% ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global zero trust security market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, authentication, industry vertical, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the upcoming years.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than half of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is expected to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the cloud segment is also expected to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

Based on the enterprise size, the larger enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than three-fifths of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is set to maintain its domination during the forecast timeframe. However, the SMEs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of nearly 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on the component, the solution segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timespan. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast timeline.

Based on region, North America contributed towards the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global zero trust security market. The region is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific zero trust security market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global zero trust security industry analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., IBM, ZScaler, Symantec Corp., VMware, Inc., FireEye, Inc., SonicWall, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Google, Cyxtera Technologies, SonicWall, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Trend Micro, Inc., FireEye, Inc., and McAfee Corp.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The COVID-19 pandemic led to the expansion of the global zero trust security market due to the implementation of zero trust security solutions and the offering of secured information access while performing remote functions.

• Strict execution of zero trust security solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic made it possible for various firms to effectively handle security issues.

