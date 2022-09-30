Four Supportive Living Units To Open In Swift Current

CANADA, September 30 - Released on September 29, 2022

Swift Current residents living with brain injuries or disabilities will have improved access to affordable housing, thanks to investments from the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Mental Health and Addictions Minister and Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley, on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky, and representatives from Prairie Pioneers Independent Housing (PPIH) will celebrate the grand opening of four supportive housing units.

Through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy, the project received $656,000 in funding.

The new four-plex is located at 302 Central Avenue South in Swift Current. These one-bedroom units include outdoor spaces and were designed to be suitable for individuals with brain injuries, with one designed for additional accessibility.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," said Hussen. "These new four-plex homes will provide stability and access to vital support services needed to live comfortably and with dignity. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind."

"The Government of Saskatchewan knows that affordable housing helps people live in our communities to their fullest potential, and that some people may need additional support to live independently," Hindley said. "That is why we are proud to support our partners at Prairie Pioneers Independent Housing as they develop housing options that offer residents dignity and security and contributes to their well-being, participation and success. I thank Prairie Pioneers for their important work that makes a difference in our community - and especially in the lives of their residents."

"Upon acquiring the old Pioneer Lodge site, the board of Prairie Pioneer Independent Housing created a long-term vision to provide housing options for seniors with varying needs and who require specialized housing supports," Prairie Pioneers Independent Housing CEO Deborah DeMars said. "This is our inaugural build on this new site and we look forward to continuing to build and create exciting housing options for seniors in our community."

Quick facts:

PPIH has worked with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to determine the best way to house individuals with brain injuries. They have seen success when those with brain injuries live in safe, affordable and quiet supported living spaces, which inspire dignity and security.

The four-plex is located near the PPIH administrative office, allowing management to have regular and informal contact with tenants who have higher needs.

Pursuant to the National Housing Strategy (NHS), the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have reached agreement on the first three-year action plan.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

