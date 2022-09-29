RUSSIA, September 29 - Prime Minister Mikhail
Mishustin spoke by telephone with his counterpart from Belarus, Roman
Golovchenko.
The prime ministers
discussed urgent issues of developing Russian-Belarusian trade and economic
cooperation in various areas. They focused on the implementation of joint projects
in industry, energy and transport as well as integration cooperation within the
Union State.
In addition, they reviewed
the schedule for upcoming meetings at the government level.
You just read:
Mikhail Mishustin speaks by telephone with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.