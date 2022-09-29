Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin speaks by telephone with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

RUSSIA, September 29 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with his counterpart from Belarus, Roman Golovchenko.

The prime ministers discussed urgent issues of developing Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation in various areas. They focused on the implementation of joint projects in industry, energy and transport as well as integration cooperation within the Union State.

In addition, they reviewed the schedule for upcoming meetings at the government level.

