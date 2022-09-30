Genetic Testing Market Insights 2027: Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years

Genetic Testing Market

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global genetic testing market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Genetic Testing Market by Type, Technology and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027," the global genetic testing market was valued at $12 billion in 2019 and will register a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027 it is expected to reach $21 billion by 2027.

The Genetic testing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increase in the incidence of genetic disorders and cancer and increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine. Additionally, advancements in genetic testing techniques are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global genetic testing market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of most of the major players in the region.

The market is segmented into predictive testing and presymptomatic testing, carrier testing, prenatal and neonatal testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others. Prenatal and Neonatal Testing dominated the highest revenue in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

