Labour Mobility Applicants – Interview and Fitness Assessment

From: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Labour Mobility Unit

Attention: SOLOMON ISLANDS / AUSTRALIA LABOUR MOBILITY APPLICANTS

 

August 2021 applications for the Work Ready Pool continues to be screened.

Screening will proceed following the order and the day the applications were received. This screening is for candidates who applied on Day 10, Friday 13th August 2021.

People named in the following list are required to attend a face to face interview and fitness assessment.

 

GROUP ONE:      Wednesday 5th Oct 2022

GROUP TWO:      Thursday 6th Oct 2022

TIME:                    8:00AM-4:00PM EACH DAY

VENUE:                 SSEC Church Hall, Central Honiara

 

Candidates NOTE:

  • All candidates must arrive on time
  • All candidates must be neatly dressed and well presented.
  • Wear Masks
  • Please bring your passport & vaccine cards to this event. Candidates with a driver’s licences should bring their licence.
  • Candidates should bring clothing suitable for fitness assessment.
  • Ladies must wear skirts or lava lava in the church compound (Don’t forget to bring your sport wear to do fitness test)
  • All Candidates are encouraged to bring in their own Lunch & a bottle of water.

 

CANDIDATES WILL BE SCREENED STRICTLY ACCORDING TO THE ORDER IN WHICH APPLICATIONS WERE RECEIVED.

THE MFAET LMU WILL HOST MORE SCREENING AND INTERVIEW EVENTS IN THE MONTHS.

CANDIDATES ARE REQUIRED TO WAIT UNTIL THEY ARE NOTIFIED BY TELEPHONE CONTACT OR THROUGH PUBLISHED LISTS.

FURTHER LISTS WILL CONTAIN ALL DETAILS REQUIRED.

INTERVIEW AND FITNESS ASSESSMENT DOES NOT GUARANTEE THAT CANDIDATES WILL WORK IN AUSTRALIA!

Interview List

Click links below to download

 

