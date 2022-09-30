Author Helen P. Smith's new book "Daily Reflections: Becoming the Christian God Wants You to Be" is a powerful yearlong guide for those seeking to grow close to Christ.

Recent release "Daily Reflections: Becoming the Christian God Wants You to Be" from Page Publishing author Helen P. Smith provides daily prayer and thought exercises for readers to practice and use to cultivate and strengthen their relationship with God. Smith's writings will help you in your daily walk with Christ to grow stronger in His Word, and become the Best "you" you can be.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helen P. Smith, a motivational speaker, consultant, and teacher of "Chat and Chew: Conversations over Coffee," a Bible class which deals with the end-times, has completed her new book "Daily Reflections: Becoming the Christian God Wants You to Be": a year-long journey for readers who wish to know God better and become more Christlike in their everyday lives.

"Are there days when you don't feel like you can make it?" writes Smith. "Do you look at the news and things going on around you and feel anger or depression?

"You need to know that GOD has placed a Warrior spirit down inside you. No matter what is going on in the world, you are more than a conqueror through your faith in Jesus Christ!

"In this Book you will find comfort, encouragement, and ways to succeed in a world that sometimes seems to be up-side down!"

Published by Page Publishing, Helen P. Smith's enlightening tale provides daily prayers and meditations that encourage self-reflection and studying of God's Holy Bible so that one can find relief from the stresses of the world and harmony with God. Through Smith's encouragement and powerful devotionals, readers will learn how all things are possible when one acts as a servant of God with Christ by one's side.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Daily Reflections: Becoming the Christian God Wants You to Be" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

