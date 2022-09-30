Author Barney Johnson's new book "The One Room Schoolhouse" is a story of a community that has a thirst for knowledge because they understand that knowledge is power.

Recent release "The One Room Schoolhouse" from Page Publishing author Barney Johnson follows a community on their quest for knowledge. To be empowered, members of the community must learn how to read and write.

CHESTER, S.C., Sept. 30, 2022 Barney Johnson, author of "A Great Fish Story," has completed his new book "The One Room Schoolhouse": a compelling and thrilling story of a community that learns how to read and write using a one-room schoolhouse.

Author Barney Johnson writes, "A whole year passed. We had not heard from Ned. Some began to wonder out loud if Ned had gotten a taste of real freedom and decided to stay. Some began to wonder if Ned had squandered the money that we had worked so hard for, for two years. Ned's father and mother came to his rescue. They said, 'We know our son. We know that he has the intelligence to make it to Washington. We do not know why he is taking so long to come home. Maybe an accident occurred on the road or maybe he had to stop along the way to work for food or maybe Ned had to work to make more money so he and the teacher could have some place to stay during bad weather. But we do know that our boy is honest, trustworthy, and responsible.' We all saw the conviction of Mr. and Mrs. Brown concerning their son Ned. We all felt a little ashamed and no longer questioned Ned's integrity."

Published by Page Publishing, Barney Johnson's exciting tale follows the highs and lows of the community's journey as they overcome obstacles and work together to achieve their shared goal.

