Keith Albrecht's newly released "A Second Chance at a Forbidden Love" is a heartwarming tale of love that stands against all odds

"A Second Chance at a Forbidden Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Keith Albrecht is an enjoyable fiction that brings readers back to the tale that started in the author's first novel, "A Forbidden Love," to witness a tale of true love, determination, and the taboo.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Second Chance at a Forbidden Love": an engaging tale of love, loss, and the twists of fate that stop one in their tracks. "A Second Chance at a Forbidden Love" is the creation of published author Keith Albrecht, a passionate writer, farmer, and Sunday school teacher who is active in the Mennonite church.

Albrecht shares, "Ed watched as Sasha and Solu rode away from the Krehbiel farm on their horse they called Buck. He had to wonder, were they as happily married as he and Katrina were? Would he ever see Sasha again? Probably not if they were moving all the way to Montana to be teachers there. Then he felt a little guilty; although he loved Katrina with all his heart, he had to admit that he still had feelings for Sasha and wondered if she still had any feelings for him.

"In the next few months, Sasha and Solu found themselves very busy in the School of Higher Education studying to be teachers. Occasionally Sasha thought of Ed and wondered what he was doing but always quickly pushed those thoughts aside and went on with her busy activities at school.

"Ed too occasionally thought of Sasha and wondered what she was doing but, he had little time to dwell on those thoughts since a tragic and unfortunate event left him the single parent of a beautiful little girl he named Abigale or Abbi for short. Ed was a wonderful daddy for his daughter, but she needed and wanted more than anything a real mommy to tuck her in bed at night and tell her she loved her. How was Ed to raise a child by himself when he was so busy at times with his thriving new business of custom wheat binding?

"Then one day when Ed and Abbi were at the cemetery to wish Katrina a happy birthday, a young teenage boy came riding a horse to deliver a telegram for Ed. When Ed saw who the telegram was from, he was so excited he could hardly read what it said."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keith Albrecht's new book will draw readers in through affable characters and an unexpected chance at love.

