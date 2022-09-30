Submit Release
REC Silicon - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

September 30, 2022: Notice is given of an extraordinary general meeting of REC Silicon ASA (REC) to be held as a digital meeting on 21 October 2022 at 13:00 CET. The agenda deals with proposals for election of board members. Please find attached Notice of the General Meeting and the Recommendation of the Nomination Committee. All documents are available at https://www.recsilicon.com.

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange RECSI, the Company's registered address is in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

