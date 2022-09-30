Olivie Condominium has created a frenzy among home buyers in Portimão

These brand new luxury apartments are being developed by Ideal Homes Portugal

Olivie Condominium includes brand new luxury apartments for sale in Portimão that have created a lot of excitement among home buyers.

Consisting of 16 premium apartments, with a central location close to all amenities, this condominium comprises a collection of well-designed two and three-bedroom apartments. There are two buildings, each including eight apartments with access to a community pool, sun deck, hot tub, Jacuzzi, fitness center, and private parking.

Among the apartment’s amenities are a Fully equipped kitchen, Air conditioning, Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, Solar heating, and Superior thermal and acoustic insulation.

The apartments are positioned around a sleek swimming pool surrounded by a decking area and communal gardens, creating a relaxing setting. Access to private parking is also available. It is located at a tourist hotspot that offers extensive shopping.

Located a short five minutes drive from the beautiful fishing village of Alvor and Portimao, this condominium benefits from a central location close to all amenities.

The surrounding areas, situated between Portimão and Alvor, provide a variety of beaches, golf courses, and unique restaurants. Portimão is the largest city in western Algarve and a popular tourist destination with vast retail options, such as Aqua Shopping and Portimão train station.

Some of the reasons why buyers are lining up to invest in Olivie Condominium include:

10% discount available for a limited time only

6,000 euro reservation fee

30% deposit on the purchase contract and balance upon completion

A Bank guarantee offered on the deposit

Units will be reserved fast

These apartments would also make an ideal investment to generate additional income through holiday rentals and would also make the perfect holiday home.

The Discounted Price of apartments is €379,440 at the moment. Check out the property before someone else grabs it at Ideal Homes Portugal-Apartments.

The developer Ideal Homes Portugal is renowned for his high-quality finishing throughout the property.

Construction already commenced in August 2022 with circa 22 months of build time. Contact the team in time to grab the ground floor apartments at a discounted Price. To learn more visit the official listing page.

Watch PORTIMÃO - New 2 & 3 Bed Apartments For Sale in the Algarve with Pool on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1zwUsUmfE4

About Ideal Homes Portugal

Founder Chris White started the project Ideal Homes Portugal in 2012. Since then, it has become a well-recognized and trusted company in Portugal and across the world, with 300+ property sales each year, over 150,000 visitors to the website every month, and customers coming from the USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, South Africa and many more. Ideal homes have been featured on the A Place in the Sun TV show.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ideal Homes Portugal

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: Portugal

Website: www.idealhomesportugal.com



