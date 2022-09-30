Submit Release
Yiren Digital Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. YRD ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 21, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on Yiren Digital's website at http://ir.yirendai.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized, asset allocation based wealth management solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as utilizes online and offline channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yiren Digital Investor Relations, Email: ir@yirendai.com

