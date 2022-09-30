Submit Release
Skanska builds ambulatory care cancer center in Livingston, New Jersey, USA, for USD 58M, about SEK 570M

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with RWJBarnabas Health to build an ambulatory care cancer center in Livingston, New Jersey, USA. The contract is worth USD 58M, about SEK 570M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.

The five-story building on the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center campus, totaling 13,000 gross square meters, is designed to support patients' care and wellbeing. The new facility will provide outpatient cancer treatment, including four new linear accelerators and a high-dose MRI unit. A parking garage will also be constructed.

Construction started September 2022, and completion is scheduled for July 2025.

