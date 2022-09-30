Travel Risk Management Services Market Presents Strong Revenue Visibility in Near Future Booming at a CAGR of 8.1% | AMR

Travel Risk Management Services Market

According to a new report, The travel risk management services market is segmented into Service type, Enterprize Size and Industry Region wise Analysis.

The growth of information and communication technology (ICT) in Asian countries has favoured the growth of multinational companies in Asia-Pacific region.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Travel Risk Management Services Market by Service type, by Enterprize Size, by Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. The travel risk management services market was valued at $96.26 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $223.62 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Travel risk management services industry is gaining a huge popularity as the business professionals and executives are planning more business tours globally to ensure their business’s health and growth. Providing security and seeking for data safety are few of the travel risk management services market trends. The trending factors responsible for fueling the demand for travel risk management services market size include weather uncertainty, cyber frauds, accidental risks, health risk of the employees during the tour, and others. The buyers are becoming more concerned regarding their employees and business risks and opting for adequate and best deals on travel risk management services in the market.

According to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the global business travel spending plummeted 52% in 2020 and the losses are 10 times larger than the Great Recession of 2008. The business travel spending fell by around 60% in North America, in Europe by 78%, and in Asia-Pacific by 48% in 2020. The overall global business travel spending fell by around 52% resulting in huge revenue losses to the players operating in the business travel market. The government tried to bring in COVID-19 measures to revive the falling business travel industry.

For example, the Health Ministry of Singapore announced to increase capacity limits for MICE events to 750 people from 250 people in April 2020. This move was appreciated by the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organizers and Suppliers (Saceos). According to the president of Saceos, it was the most needed step to re-open and restart the MICE industry. However, there were few market players who were much concerned about the increased costs due to the expansion of capacity limits. The impact of COVID-19 on the business travel market was directly related to travel risk management services market demand as the number of international arrivals decreased in the pandemic.

Other significant factors that promote the growth of the Travel Risk Management Services Market share are change in preferences of business leaders to seek bleisure trips, rapid urbanization, and industrial growth. The current trend of online booking option of risk management services have increased the convenience of the business travelers, which is further anticipated to boost the market growth. Moreover, infrastructural development and expansion of retail business fuel the growth of the industry.

The travel risk management services market is segmented into Service type, Enterprize Size and Industry. By service type, it is categorized into health security, travel security, crisis management, assistance & tracking, data security, and others. By enterprise size, it is segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise, and large enterprise. On the basis of industry, it is bifurcated in to pharmaceutical and healthcare, agri, food, & beverages, hospitality, business services & consultant, technology & telecom, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, and Rest of LAMEA).

The key players operating in the travel risk management services market include BCD Group, Carlson, Inc., Everbridge, FocusPoint International, Inc., Global Rescue LLC, Healix, Kroll, LLC., Millbank Solutions, The Collinson Group Limited, and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Key findings of the study:

○ The basis of service type, the crisis management segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

○ Basis of enterprise size, the small enterprise is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

○ On the basis of industry, business services and consulting is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

○ By region, the US was the largest country in North America, in terms of revenue generation for travel risk management services market in 2021.

