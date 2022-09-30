United States Cigarette Lighter Market Size, Trends, Growth, Scope and Forecast 2021-2026

United States Cigarette Lighter Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Cigarette Lighter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the united states cigarette lighter market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Cigarette lighters are hand-held devices that are used to ignite cigars, pipes and cigarettes. They are composed of a plastic or metal body that contains pressurized liquid gases or flammable fluids that assist in sparking a flame. They are relatively convenient to use when compared with traditional matchboxes, due to which they are gaining widespread prominence among smokers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Cigarette Lighter Market Trends:

The market in the United States is primarily driven by the increasing number of smokers in the country. This can be accredited to the rising stress levels among the masses. Moreover, numerous innovative product variants are gaining prominence across the country, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. For instance, flint, stormproof and floating lighters are extensively being preferred by the masses. Numerous electric variants with convenient designs that function efficiently at the touch of a button are also gaining widespread popularity among individuals. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the increasing demand for lighters that comply with international safety regulations and the inflating disposable incomes of the masses.

United States Cigarette Lighter Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product Type, material type, distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Flint cigarette lighter

Electronic cigarette lighter

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco shops

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

