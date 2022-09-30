GCC Diaper Market 2021: Share, Size, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

GCC Diaper Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the GCC diaper market is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A diaper is an absorbent garment worn by babies and individuals with disabilities to control their bladder or bowel movements. It is made by piling several layers of fabric like hemp, cotton, bamboo, plastic, and polyethylene with the inner lining of polypropylene.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, rising concerns of parents about the overall health and hygiene of their babies represent one of the key factors influencing the demand for diapers positively in the GCC region. In addition to this, product manufacturers are introducing eco-friendly, plant-based, organic, and natural variants, which are made without harmful and toxic skincare ingredients. They are also focusing on introducing premium diapers formulated for sensitive skin with sustainable packaging solutions to minimize carbon footprints. Apart from this, the easy availability of products through online and offline channels, along with the burgeoning e-commerce sector, is projected to create a positive market outlook for the market in the region.

GCC Diaper Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the based on country, product type (baby diaper), product type (adult diaper), distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type (Baby Diaper):

Disposable Diapers

Training Diapers

Cloth Diapers

Swim Pants

Biodegradable Diapers

Breakup by Product Type (Adult Diaper):

Pad Type

Flat Type

Pant Type

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

