United States Tire Market Size Reach 391.9 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 2.6%

United States Tire Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the united states tire market size reached 338 Million Units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 391.9 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% during 2022-2027.

A tire refers to a ring-shaped, pneumatically inflated structure that encloses the rim of a wheel. It is generally made from natural or synthetic rubber, carbon black, fabric, silica, wire, steel, etc., and assists in transferring the vehicle's load onto the road by generating a soft contact. A tire acts as a cushion for the wheels of a moving vehicle by creating a secure grip for traction. It also absorbs shocks, reduces vibrations, maintains the direction of travel, and endures the tractive force between the vehicle and the road surface, thereby enhancing the automobile's overall performance.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-tire-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing automotive industry, coupled with the escalating demand for vehicles owing to the rising living standards of the consumers, is primarily driving the United States tire market. In addition to this, the increasing investments by the US government to promote sustainable and environmental-friendly tire manufacturing procedures are also stimulating the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, changing consumer preferences towards advanced vehicles with improved performance are prompting tire manufacturers to use creative designs and technologies for enhancing tire efficiency, controlling overhead cost, improving longevity, etc. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the growth of United States tire market over the coming years.

United States Tire Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, design, end-use, vehicle type, distribution channel, season.

Breakup by Design:

Radial

Bias

Breakup by End-Use:

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Light Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Two Wheelers

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Three Wheelers

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Off-The-Road (OTR)

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Season:

All Season Tires

Winter Tires

Summer Tires

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3juM6WX

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Quadricycle and Tricycle Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Online Car Buying Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

China Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report: https://bit.ly/2TefZ3m

India Two Wheeler Market Report: https://bit.ly/3qDqZmR

Automotive Sunroof Market Report: https://bit.ly/3BUqJEN

Water Scooter Market Report: https://bit.ly/3oWbIgx

India Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report: https://bit.ly/3dMnIN9

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.