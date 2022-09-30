United States Tire Market Size Reach 391.9 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 2.6%
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the united states tire market size reached 338 Million Units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 391.9 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% during 2022-2027.
A tire refers to a ring-shaped, pneumatically inflated structure that encloses the rim of a wheel. It is generally made from natural or synthetic rubber, carbon black, fabric, silica, wire, steel, etc., and assists in transferring the vehicle's load onto the road by generating a soft contact. A tire acts as a cushion for the wheels of a moving vehicle by creating a secure grip for traction. It also absorbs shocks, reduces vibrations, maintains the direction of travel, and endures the tractive force between the vehicle and the road surface, thereby enhancing the automobile's overall performance.
Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing automotive industry, coupled with the escalating demand for vehicles owing to the rising living standards of the consumers, is primarily driving the United States tire market. In addition to this, the increasing investments by the US government to promote sustainable and environmental-friendly tire manufacturing procedures are also stimulating the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, changing consumer preferences towards advanced vehicles with improved performance are prompting tire manufacturers to use creative designs and technologies for enhancing tire efficiency, controlling overhead cost, improving longevity, etc. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the growth of United States tire market over the coming years.
United States Tire Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, design, end-use, vehicle type, distribution channel, season.
Breakup by Design:
Radial
Bias
Breakup by End-Use:
OEM
Replacement
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
Market Breakup by Rim Size
Market Breakup by Tire Size
Price Ranges by Rim Size
Light Commercial Vehicles
Market Breakup by Rim Size
Market Breakup by Tire Size
Price Ranges by Rim Size
Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market Breakup by Rim Size
Market Breakup by Tire Size
Price Ranges by Rim Size
Two Wheelers
Market Breakup by Rim Size
Market Breakup by Tire Size
Price Ranges by Rim Size
Three Wheelers
Market Breakup by Rim Size
Market Breakup by Tire Size
Price Ranges by Rim Size
Off-The-Road (OTR)
Market Breakup by Rim Size
Market Breakup by Tire Size
Price Ranges by Rim Size
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
Breakup by Season:
All Season Tires
Winter Tires
Summer Tires
Breakup by Region:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
