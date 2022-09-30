Exchange of Congratulatory Letters to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between Singapore and Bhutan

The Republic of Singapore and the Kingdom of Bhutan established diplomatic relations on 20 September 2002. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the occasion, President Halimah Yacob has written a congratulatory letter to Bhutan’s King His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The text of the letter is appended.

His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Kingdom of Bhutan

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries.

The friendship between Singapore and Bhutan has deepened significantly over the past two decades. As small states, our mutual understanding and common interests have formed the foundation of our strong bilateral cooperation. We have also worked closely over the years to share our experiences and best practices for mutual benefit. Of note, we have collaborated well in skills development, including through Singapore’s ITE Education Services’ Technical and Vocational Educational Training project in Thimphu and Khuruthang.

We look forward to working with Bhutan to further strengthen our bilateral relationship in the years to come. Please accept my best wishes and I look forward to meeting Your Majesty again soon.

Yours sincerely,

HALIMAH YACOB