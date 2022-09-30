Variety of events in Macao to mark 73rd National Day

MACAU, September 30 - The Government will host on Saturday (1 October) a series of activities, including a flag-raising ceremony, a reception and a fireworks show, to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

At 8am on National Day, 1 October, the flag-raising ceremony will be held at Golden Lotus Square. The event will be attended by the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, and representatives from, respectively, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR); the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR; and the Macao Garrison of the People’s Liberation Army; as well as by leading officials of the Legislative Assembly of the MSAR and of the judiciary, principal officials of the MSAR Government, and people from across the community.

The flag-raising ceremony will be broadcast live on television channels of Teledifusão de Macau (TDM).

The MSAR Government will hold at 9.30am the National Day reception at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Other celebrations on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the People’s Republic of China will include a circa 15-minute fireworks show – held by the Macao Government Tourism Office – on the waterfront near Macau Tower at 9pm. The show is divided into four themed segments: “Long Live the Motherland”; “The Golden Days”; “Shared Vision into a Better Future”; and “Build the Chinese Dream Together”. The public can enjoy the pyrotechnic show in person or watch it via live broadcast on TDM channels.

At 8pm today as well as on Saturday, a contemporary acrobatic show titled “The Butterfly Lovers” will be on stage at the Venetian Theatre.