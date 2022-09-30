Submit Release
Consumer Council’s special service for complaint and enquiry available during National Day holiday

MACAU, September 30 - The Consumer Council will provide special service from 1 October (Saturday) to 5 October (Wednesday) for complaint and enquiry from consumers.

“Consumer Online” convenient and easy to use

Consumers may contact the Consumer Council via the following channels during the National Day holiday:

  1. Consumer Online: consumers may scan the QR Code of the platform or get access via the website link (https://app.consumer.gov.mo/wapp/cconline?lang=en) to use the consolidated e-service platform for complaint, enquiry, feedback and information on consumer rights protection;
  2. Hotline 8988 9315 (with 24-hour recording service): the Council will follow up on cases and respond timely, assistance will also be given to consumers if necessary.

Consumers may also lodge their complaints and enquiries via the Council’s WeChat account, e-mail (info@consumer.gov.mo) or fax (28307816).

Pay attention to transaction terms and retain receipt

The Council reminds consumers to pay attention to details of the product or service they intend to purchase and read the terms for discounts when making food and beverage consumption, proof of purchase such as receipt or invoice must also be kept to safeguard one’s rights in case consumer dispute arises.

The Council has also carried out promotions to popularize the Consumer Rights and Interests Protection Law earlier in various local districts, calling traders to abide by the law and operate business with honesty and integrity.

