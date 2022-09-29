UZBEKISTAN, September 29 - Tashkent hosts an International Conference on the results of the Samarkand SCO Summit

An International Conference “Samarkand SCO Summit: Contribution to regional and international security, sustainable development” has kicked off in Tashkent

Foreign participants of the event noted that the Samarkand Summit fully justified all the expectations. The large-scale work carried out by Uzbekistan during its chairmanship has received a worthy end. The Summit has become the most significant political event in Eurasia.

It was attended by leaders of 14 states and heads of 10 international organizations. This, according to experts, speaks of the high authority of New Uzbekistan, and the established personal trusting relations of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the leaders of the partner states.

The event, organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the International Institute for Central Asia, with the assistance of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the SCO, brought together more than 30 prominent representatives from among the expert and analytical circles of the SCO member states, as well as several foreign countries, including the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Hungary and other countries.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"