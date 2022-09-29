Inslee issues emergency order for the SR 506 bridge damage; also activates members of the National Guard to support Hurricane Ian response efforts

Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Lewis County due to damage that occurred on September 22, 2022 to the State Route 506/108 bridge over I-5. The damage was caused when an over-height load struck the SR 506 overpass, requiring replacement of one span of the structure. The estimated cost to repair the damage is $1 million.

This order will cause the plans and procedures in the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan to be implemented. State agencies and departments are also directed to utilize state resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the incident.

Emergency Order 22-05.

In addition, the governor today also activated four members of the Washington National Guard to provide communication support and capabilities to bolster Hurricane Ian response efforts in Florida.

Activation letter.