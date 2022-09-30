Hungry for Music National Chapter Set-Up Tour Heads to Indianapolis
The logo for Hungry for Music, a nonprofit that collects and donates musical instruments to children.
Hungry for Music, a nonprofit that collects and donates musical instruments to children, continues its national chapter set-up tour in Indianapolis Oct. 11-18.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hungry for Music, a nonprofit that collects and donates musical instruments to children, continues its national tour to establish chapters in several U.S. cities with an instrument drive and networking effort in Indianapolis from Oct. 11-18.
After a two-year pandemic-related delay, the chapter set-up journey began June 25 in Cleveland as part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Fam Jam. It continued with a concert in Detroit in July and a Night of Multigenerational Blues in the Chicago area on Oct. 1. That event is co-presented with internationally known guitarist, educator and songwriter Fernando Jones and features. His My Band!, the Blues Camp All-Stars and a parents ensemble, and the Knotty Luxe Arts Foundation Edutainers.
Director Jeff Campbell hopes will be meeting with Indiana teachers and volunteers that week. Though a national nonprofit, Hungry for Music partners in each city with local charities with similar missions to maximize each organization’s outreach.
Since becoming a nonprofit in 1994, Hungry for Music has brought the healing quality of music to more than 17,000 children in 50 states and 32 countries, mostly through school and community youth programs but also by supporting social workers via music therapy. A national chapter set-up initiative began June 25 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
“We want to increase our outreach of supporting students in school and after-school programs with musical instruments, giving them an opportunity that they would not otherwise have,” said Campbell, the Hungry for Music founder and director. “Chapters are the next logical step in our outreach. Our three-year plan is to set up 60 chapters, starting with the many cities where we already have a good presence.”
Chapters will help him reach more children while keeping musical instruments in the area where they were donated, Campbell added. A chapter would replicate the team of volunteers and paid staff that Hungry for Music has built in its home base of Washington, D.C., and Shenandoah Valley, Va.
After Indianapolis, Campbell will be visiting and Pittsburgh from Oct. 19-29. One of Hungry for Music’s newest sponsors, the American Federation of Teachers, also will participate, with music-related books and literacy resources from its Reading Opens the World campaign. Just as Hungry for Music spreads the joy of music throughout the world, Reading Opens the World strives to spread the joy of reading by providing 1 million books for families, classrooms and educators.
Early next year, the chapter set-up tour moves to cities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana. Campbell hopes the Magic Music Bus, a 26-foot RV outfitted with kid-friendly musical instrument graphics, will rejoin the tour after being sidelined by the high cost of gas.
Updates and other details will be posted on the Hungry for Music website, www.HungryforMusic.org, and social media pages, including Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/HungryForMusic ).
In addition to the AFT, sponsors of the chapter set-up tour include National Association of Professional Band Instrument Repair Technicians (NAPBIRT), whose members have assisted Hungry for Music in refurbishing donated instruments; D’Addario Foundation, the charity arm of the nation’s leading strings and accessories manufacturer; and JAMBARs, an organic energy bar maker that supports music education.
For more information, and details on how to donate, visit HungryforMusic.org. Inquiries can be emailed to contact@hungryformusic.org or through the website.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Jeff Campbell is available for a comment or interview. He often is on the road, but we can help facilitate getting in touch with him. See contact information below.
Kay Coyte
Hungry for Music
+1 502-409-4501
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Hungry for Music overview