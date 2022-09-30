LiDAR Drone Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Lidar Drone Market is Estimated to Reach $325 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 20.6% From 2021 to 2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global LiDAR Drone Market is estimated to reach $325 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 to 2026. LiDAR stands for light detection and ranging technology feasible for carrying large unmanned aerial vehicles. This technology measures the intensity of the reflection of light as it sends out pulses of laser light and measures the exact time it takes for these pulses to return. When the drone moves forward LiDAR generates sheet of light by using oscillating mirrors to send out laser pulses through laser scanners in many directions. It provides readings of the terrain and of points on the ground by measuring the timing and intensity of returning pulses. This technology uses rapid laser pulses to create digital terrain maps. A rotary wing LiDAR equipped drone can be deployed for monitoring an interstate pileup at night making a single pass over the site. These unmanned aerial vehicles require small batteries leading in reduction in the overall costs. Furthermore, these drones are lightweight and power efficient which have driven the growth of the market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/LiDAR-Drone-Market-Research-505394

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the LiDAR Drone Market highlights the following areas -

1. The upsurge in construction activities, mining activities, agricultural activities and others have driven the demand for advanced LiDAR drones.

2. The Agricultural sector is witnessing a significant growth in the market owing the demand for estimation of crop heath, green netting and others where these applications are carried out by the drones.

3. In North America, rise in archeological surveying, mining activities, growth of the emerging economies, investments in the construction activities and others are fuelling the growth of the market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505394

Segmental Analysis:

1. Fixed wing LiDAR drones are dominating in the market owing to its wide range of applications in agriculture. Fixed wing LiDAR drones are faster, can carry more weight and have longer flight time compared to rotary wing LIDAR Dronesowing to which these drones are adopted in most of the applications.

2. The agriculture sector is witnessing a significant growth in the market owing to the use of these unmanned aerial vehicles in various agricultural applications such as green netting, estimation of crop heath, monitoring of productivity of soil, water resource management and others.

3. By Geography the LiDAR Drones Market is dominated by North America with a market share of 34.5% in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the LIDAR Drone industry are -

1. 3D Robotics, Inc.

2. Teledyne Optech

3. Trimble Navigatrion Ltd.

4. Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

5. Faro Technology

Click on the following link to buy the LIDAR Drone Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505394

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Drones Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2019 - 2024

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Drones-Market-Research-508775

B. LiDAR Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15765/lidar-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062