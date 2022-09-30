Maple Water Market Share Worth $320 Million by 2020 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand of Low-Calorie Beverages Owing to Rise in Prevalence of Obesity Across the Globe is Driving the Growth of Global Maple Water Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Maple Water Market size is estimated at $320 million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Maple water is also known as sap which is clear liquid a plant-based water, that flows from maple trees for a short time in early spring. Maple sap contains 95% to 97.5% water. Maple water goes through a natural process that infuses it with nutrients. Maple water contains 46 unique bio-active compounds, some of which have antioxidant properties also minerals like potassium and zinc as well as calcium and manganese. It also contains malic acid and phenolic compounds. A mature maple tree can produce about 200 gallons of maple water per season. It is low in sugar and contains high amounts of electrolytes and antioxidants that helps in boosting immunity preventing degenerative diseases and improving digestion. Increasing preference for organic and plant-based beverages instead of carbonated drinks in worldwide coupled with rising health consciousness among the people are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand for low-calorie beverages further enhance the overall market demand for Global Maple Water during the aforesaid period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. In 2020, North America dominates the Global Maple Water Market owing to rising health consciousness among the people in this region.

2. Increasing adoption of nutrition-rich beverages also plant-based water across the globe is driving the market growth of Global Maple Water.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Maple Water Market report.

4. Limited scientific research on maple water and constantly changing weather conditions cause adverse effects on maple trees. This along with lack of awareness in developing countries is challenging the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to rising consumer preference towards natural flavor owing to health benefits.

2. North America dominated the Global Maple Water market share accounting for 43% of the market. According to, the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Quebec region of Canada is the largest producer of maple water in worldwide.

3. Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing over the period 2021-2026. This is owing to increasing consumer demand for natural beverage products.

4. Tetra-Pack is projected to grow with a CAGR of 15.9% over the period 2021-2026. This is owing to rising adoption of eco-friendly and lightweight packaging in the beverage industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Maple Water industry are -

1. Drink HappyTree

2. My Maple Water

3. MapleMama Beverages, LLC.

4. Kiki Maple Water

5. PURE MAPLE WATER COMPANY LTD.

