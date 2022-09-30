At 10.8 % CAGR, Weight Loss Diet Market Size Worth USD 294.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Growing Prevalence of Obesity and the General Obese Population Across the Age Groups have been a Primal Weight Loss Diet Market Driver

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Weight Loss Diet Market Size is estimated to reach $294.4 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. An alarming increase has been witnessed globally pertinent to diseases that rise owing to high weight such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer in some of the cases. Critically, weight management has been a primary health concern in the western region of the world, focusing on Europe and North America owing to certain dietary preferences and others, hence products such as weight loss injections or prescription drugs such as Saxendra Weight Loss Medicines drive demand. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

This IndustryARC report on the Weight Loss Diet Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America dominated the Weight Loss Diet market in 2021. It is owing to factors such as increased incidence of obesity and chronic diseases along with the presence of robust awareness of nutrition and diet profiles. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the rising incidence of obesity and western form of living, along with the robust presence of digital aid.

2. The growing incidence of obesity amongst various classes of people followed by product innovation and betterment of delivery channels are key market drivers. However, misleading promotional strategies along with false claim apart from high product cost impedes the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Weight Loss Diet Market Report.



Segmental Analysis :

1. Weight Loss Diet Market can be segmented into Meal Replacements, Low Calories Sweeteners, Low-Calorie Foods, Slimming Water, Diet Soft Drinks and Others. Low-Calorie Foods held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the ease of availability of the following products in the marketplace.

2. North America dominated the market with a 36% share in 2021. Americans spend nearly $33 billion each year of weight loss products, additionally, the region has unrealistic rates of obesity, with the prevalence of 66-67% of the population coming under the scope of overweight or obese.

3. The Weight Loss Diet Market can be segmented into Offline and Online Channels. Offline channels held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the shopping patterns of various people in developed and developing societies. Owing to the dietary aspect, shoppers tend to look for a variety at attractive prices while increasing the awareness of products by intermediaries.



Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Weight Loss Diet Industry are -

1. Atkins Nutritional’s

2. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

3. Nutrisystem

4. Ethicon Inc.

5. Covidien



