Axiata Digital Labs is announced as a winner at the 15th Annual TM Forum Excellence Awards at DTW in Copenhagen
Axiata Digital Labs is recognized for outstanding work digitally transforming the telecommunications industry.COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, announced the winners of its 2022 Excellence Awards during the first day of the Digital Transformation World (DTW) global event.
Axiata Digital Labs (ADL), an innovative digital transformation solution provider, was announced as the recipient of the 2022 Excellence Award in the 'cloud-native IT & networks' category for the entry ‘Axonect Hybrid/Multi cloud orchestrator to enable Axiata Digital Transformation’. ADL developed the Axonect Hybrid Cloud Orchestrator using learnings from TM Forum's Catalyst program and by aligning the solution with TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and Open APIs. The goal of the platform was to facilitate rapid, yet sustainable, cloud adoption in the Axiata Group Berhad operating companies (OpCos) to accelerate their journey to become digital telcos.
Since 2007, TM Forum’s Excellence Awards have recognized the world’s leading companies for innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, and product and service innovation across six themes.
This year the 70+ entries received were judged by a panel of 22 independent industry experts. As a neutral, non-profit organization, TM Forum ensures that the awards are wholly impartial, celebrating important examples of industry success and delivering valuable peer recognition.
“We’re delighted that TM Forum recognized ADL’s efforts in enabling Axiata Group OpCos to accelerate their cloud adoption journey,” said Namal Jayathilake, Chief Technology Officer, Axiata Digital Labs. “The Axonect Hybrid/Multi Cloud Orchestrator drew heavily from past TM Forum Catalysts, ODA and Open API standards to deliver a product that helps telcos maximize resource utilization, reduce TTM and improve the overall experience with the latest cloud technologies. We are especially grateful to Celcom Axiata, Dialog Axiata, Ncell Axiata and XL Axiata for continuing to support and collaborate with ADL as we showcase our enterprise solutions on a global stage.”
Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Group Chief Information Officer of Axiata Group, Anthony Rodrigo said, “As we continuously advance our IT stack, built on the fabric of TM Forum ODA, I am pleased to see yet another enabler of this architecture come to life; ADL’s Axonect Hybrid/Multi cloud orchestrator has been successful in optimizing varied cloud implementations of the respective operating companies.”
“TM Forum’s Excellence Awards are amongst the toughest and most respected in the telecommunications industry. We had a remarkable selection of submissions this year and it was an extremely difficult decision to choose between all the companies partnering and innovating to improve the industry. Congratulations to all the winners this year, you reflect the best cases of customer experience, digital transformation, automation, and innovation worldwide,” remarked Head Judge of the TM Forum Excellence Awards, Camille Mendler, Chief Analyst, Omdia.
About Axiata Digital Labs
Founded in 2019, Axiata Digital Labs is an innovative software service provider offering telco focused digital and IT services and solutions that enable individuals, enterprises, and society. With over 1300 professionals spread across 3 countries, ADL helps global customers in the space of telecommunications, digital services & financial services.
For more information, visit https://www.axiatadigitallabs.com/
About Digital Transformation World (DTW)
DTW is where the industry comes together in a highly interactive experience with opportunities to meet and connect to explore how industry collaboration can inspire change and help solve some of the industry’s greatest challenges. The event will showcase over 55 hours of visionary and practical content with 100+ sponsors, exhibitors and Catalysts as well as over 150 Communication Services Providers (CSPs) and 3,000 attendees from 90+ countries. For more information about DTW - https://dtw.tmforum.org/
About TM Forum
TM Forum is an association of member companies, which include 10 of the world’s top 10 network and communications providers and stretch across 180 countries. Our members tap into each other’s collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change. We help communications service providers (CSPs) and their suppliers to digitally transform and thrive in the digital era. We do this by providing an open, collaborative environment and practical support which enables CSPs and suppliers to rapidly transform their business operations, IT systems and ecosystems to capitalize on the opportunities presented in a rapidly evolving digital world. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.
