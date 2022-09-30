Packaging Adhesives Market Size to Hit USD 15.6 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% (2022-2027)

The high demand for packaging in food packaging is propelling the growth and is expected to account for a significant share of the Packaging Adhesives Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Packaging Adhesives Market size is estimated to reach US$15.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Adhesives are the essential components in paper and packaging industries including flexible packaging and rigid packaging. Currently, the packaging industry is gaining traction due to the increase in the need for appealing design and consumer inclination toward innovative print and packaging along with sustainability. Thus, the companies involved in manufacturing packaging adhesive are inclined more toward the production of a sustainable product with durability. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. The significant increase in demand for water-based packaging adhesive owing to its low environmental impact is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity to increase the Packaging Adhesives Market size in coming years.

2. The notable growth in the food & beverages and personal care & cosmetic industries is driving the growth of the Packaging Adhesives Market. According to statements by Shiseido, in the first half of 2021, the company’s cosmetics sales were US$61.9 million, showing a 21.1% increase compared to US$51.1 million in 2020 first half.

3. Increase in demand for Packaging Adhesives in a wide range of applications such as packaging of boxes, cartons, paper bags and corrugated boxes is providing ample growth opportunities for the industry players in near future in the Packaging Adhesives industry.



Segmental Analysis :

1. The water-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period in the Packaging Adhesives Market. Packaging adhesives play a remarkable role in the paper and packaging industry and can be used for laminating paper, lining food packages and gluing labels. The types of packaging adhesives include water-based, solvent-based, hot melt and others.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of 40% in the Packaging Adhesives Market in 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising population, rising packaged food trends, growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry, a surge in the production of electrical and electronics and other factors in the region.

3. The food and beverages segment held the largest share of 22% in the Packaging Adhesives Market in 2021. Packaging adhesives offer superior bonding and adhesion to paper, paperboard, plastic and others. Water-based and hot melt adhesives are considered safe for use in a range of food and beverage packaging applications.



Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Packaging Adhesives Industry are -

1. Arkema (Bostik)

2. The Dow Chemical Company

3. Lubrizol Corporation

4. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

5. HB Fuller



