Molasses Market size is forecast to reach $13.8 billion - IndustryARC

Molasses market size is forecast to reach $13.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molasses market size is forecast to reach $13.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. When compared to conventional sugar, molasses is more balanced on the nutrition front, which gives it an edge in the market and acts as key driver for the growth of the market. With consumers being aware of health and wellness with time, molasses are often considered as a nutritional sweetener and an important ingredient in different food preparations. Molasses are quite versatile in nature because of which they cater to a wide spectrum of application areas as well as a lot of industries, which can be a considered as a potential driving factor is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Molasses Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Molasses market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominated the Molasses Market in 2020 owing to the favorable climatic conditions and huge lands for sugarcane cultivation. The Molasses market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Growing awareness pertaining to healthy eating across all the economies, coupled with the nutritional benefits of molasses is likely to aid the market growth of the Molasses Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Molasses Market report.

4. With the advent of covid-19 pandemic and its associated lock down conditions, major sugar cane producing countries faced lack of government support and human resource unavailability which is poised to create the hurdles for the Molasses Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Blackstrap Molasses segment held the largest share in the Molasses Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to its extensive usage primarily in the process called ethanol fermentation which is used to produce alcohol.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the Molasses Market with a major share of 39.2% in 2020. This can be attributed to the climatic conditions which are in favor of the cultivation process of sugarcane. Moreover, agricultural lands are in surplus throughout Asia Pacific because of which it is the major center of production worldwide.

3. Industrial segment held the largest share in the Molasses Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the growing areas of applications of molasses in various industries like food and beverages and bio-fuel.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Molasses industry are:

1. Westway Feed Products LLC

2. Crosby Molasses Co Ltd

3. Cora Texas Manufacturing Company, LLC

4. Michigan Sugar Company

5. Sweet Harvest Foods Inc

