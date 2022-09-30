New Haven Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22B5003047
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/29/22, 2042 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Otter Creek Rd., Addison, VT
VIOLATION(S):
-2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Russell Kinsley
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/29/22 at approximately 2042 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Otter Creek Rd. in the Town of Addison.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Russell Kinsley (69) of Addison, VT struck and caused bodily injury to a domestic partner after having a prior conviction of domestic assault. Prior to Trooper's arrival, Kinsley fled the residence and later turned himself in at the New Haven Barracks.
Kinsley was taken into custody for processing and later conditionally released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/AMUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.