New Haven Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

CASE#: 22B5003047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919





DATE/TIME: 09/29/22, 2042 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Otter Creek Rd., Addison, VT

VIOLATION(S):





-2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault









ACCUSED: Russell Kinsley

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 09/29/22 at approximately 2042 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Otter Creek Rd. in the Town of Addison.





Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Russell Kinsley (69) of Addison, VT struck and caused bodily injury to a domestic partner after having a prior conviction of domestic assault. Prior to Trooper's arrival, Kinsley fled the residence and later turned himself in at the New Haven Barracks.





Kinsley was taken into custody for processing and later conditionally released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED