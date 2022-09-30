Automotive Fascia Market Rise in aftermarket vehicle modifications By 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive fascia market is a decorative plastic panel that is mounted on top of the bumper at the front and rear of the vehicle. Bumper is a structure attached to or integrated with the front and rear ends of a motor vehicle, to absorb impact in a minor collision, ideally minimizing repair costs. Therefore, to cover the bumper, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) often design the fascia to provide a unified look to the vehicle. Moreover, it comprises space for grilles, headlamps, bumpers, and vehicle emblem. Furthermore, to reduce the weight of the vehicle OEM prefer using lightweight materials for designing the fascia. In addition, fascia is made from lightweight plastic since, it is estimated that 10% reduction in vehicle weight is anticipated to reduce fuel consumption by nearly 7%. Also, fascia play a very important role in the vehicle aerodynamics design since, it is the front part of the vehicle thus, increasing the overall efficiency of the vehicle.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in demand for vehicle with good design, rise in demand for luxury vehicles, and rise in vehicle production is expected to drive growth of the market.

However, higher maintenance and replacement cost can hamper growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in demand for lightweight vehicles, rise in disposable income has increase the sale of vehicles, and rise in aftermarket vehicle modifications can act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due COVID-19 pandemic automobile market witnessed a downfall due to stringent lockdown imposed by the government of major countries. The automobile manufacturing was stopped due to lockdown and government restrictions. Thus, it directly affected the demand of automotive fascia used in the vehicle. Moreover, since due to movement restrictions the supply of already manufactured automotive fascia was not possible to deliver which led built up of inventory.

Questions answered in the automotive fascia market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive fascia market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive fascia market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

