BOSTON ARTS ACADEMY FOUNDATION HONORS SEVEN DISTINGUISHED LEADERS FOR THEIR PROFESSIONAL AND CIVIC ACHIVEMENTS
BOSTON ARTS ACADEMY CELEBRATE 25TH ANNIVERSARY AT BAA HONORS GALABOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Arts Academy Foundation (BAAF) will honor seven distinguished Boston leaders with its annual BAA Honors for their professional and civic achievement on Saturday October 8th.
Modeled after the famed Washington DC annual Kennedy Honors the event will be held in the brand-new state-of the art building which opened at the beginning of the new school year and was named for Boston education and arts icon, the late Dr. Elma Lewis, who twice received the distinguished McArthur genius award and a Presidential medal.
The seven BAA Honorees include:
• Lee Pelton, CEO & President - The Boston Foundation, Lifetime Achievement Honoree
• Lee Michael Kennedy, President & CEO- Lee Kennedy Co., Inc. Civic Responsibility Honoree
• Bryan Rafanelli, Founder and Chief Creative Officer- Rafanelli Events, Visual Arts Honoree
• Kobi Halperin, Creative Director- Kobi Halperin and UNGARO Paris, Fashion Honoree
• Latoyia Edwards, Emmy Award-Winning Anchor - NBC10 Boston and NECN Film and Television
Honoree
• Michaela DePrince, Boston Ballet- Second Soloist, Dance Honoree
• Terri Lyne Carrington, Grammy Award–winning artist and Founder & artistic director of the Berklee
Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, Music Honoree
“Boston Arts Academy is an institution that fosters a well-rounded experience to mold our students into exceptional artists and leaders. We are so thrilled to be able to have this year’s celebration at the brand-new BAA facility, which was recently named to honor the legacy of Elma Lewis,” said Denella J. Clark, the president and CEO of the Boston Arts Academy Foundation and the co-chair of the event.
The BAA Honors serves as the largest single source of funding for Boston Arts Academy, Boston’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts. The celebration will feature student and guest performances as well as star-studded guest appearances, a live auction, dinner, a lively dance celebration, and more.
About the Boston Arts Academy Foundation:
Established in 1999, the BAA Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization that raises essential funds from private philanthropic sources to augment the BAA school budget. The BAA Foundation helps bridge the gap between the school’s allocation from the Boston Public Schools, and the true cost of a high-quality education that is both arts-intensive and college preparatory. The funds raised by BAAF will ensure that as BAA’s student body grows, students can become successful artists, scholars, and citizens.
C.A. Phillips
Colette Phillips Communications Inc
email us here