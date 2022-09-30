4-Decanol Market Size Expected to Reach USD 190 Million with CAGR of 5.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical & Chemical Industry is projected to boost the 4-Decanol Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The 4-Decanol Market size is estimated to reach more than US$190 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. 4-Decanol, also known as decan-4-ol, is a fatty alcohol chain with a colorless to light yellow viscous liquid that is insoluble in water. The increasing demand for 4-decanol from various applications, such as cosmetics, plasticizers, chemical intermediates and others, can be attributed to the growth of the global 4-Decanol Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

This IndustryARC report on the 4-Decanol Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the 4-Decanol Market size. An increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as personal care & cosmetics and others, is the main factor driving the region's growth.

2. The 4-Decanol industry would see numerous opportunities throughout the forecast period due to the rising demand for 4-Decanol in agrochemical and expansion in the chemical industry.

3. One of the primary factors contributing to the 4-Decanol Market's favorable outlook is significant growth in the plastic sector around the world.

4. However, the 4-Decanol Market's expansion is projected to be hampered by the fluctuating raw material prices.



Segmental Analysis :

1. The Natural type segment held a significant share in the 4-Decanol Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Natural decanol is a colorless liquid with a distinct alcohol odor. It is insoluble in water but soluble in a wide range of organic solvents. Natural decanol is created by fermenting sugars and starches. It is used in the production of cosmetics and personal care products, plasticizers and chemical intermediates.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held a significant share in the 4-Decanol market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The fueling demand and growth of 4-Decanol in this region are influenced by flourishing demand from major industries such as personal care & cosmetic, oil & gas and others, along with fueling manufacturing activities across APAC.

3. The Personal Care & Cosmetics segment held a significant share in the 4-Decanol Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. 4-Decanol, also known as decan-4-ol, is used in a variety of cosmetics and personal care products, including shampoos, conditioners, soaps and lotions. It is a colorless liquid and fatty alcohol that keeps these products from drying out and keeps them feeling smooth and creamy.



Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the 4-Decanol Industry are -

1. AK Scientific, Inc.

2. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

3. Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.

4. Chemos GmbH & Co. KG

5. BuGuCh & Partners



