Container Security Market to See Huge Growth & Profitable Business | 2030

Container Security Market

The container security market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia-Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global container security market size was estimated at $571.47 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $7.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The global container security market is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for data center solutions, especially in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe. Furthermore, the emergence of next-generation cloud computing technologies is anticipated to create potential opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Increase in the adoption of cloud-based containers in prime industries coupled with rising in vulnerability and cybersecurity to promote container security platforms drive the growth of the global market. However, a lack of awareness about container technologies and security and a limited security budget among SMEs are anticipated to restrain the market growth.

Conversely, the presence of a large number of open-source vendors offering container platforms paired with the surge in the popularity of microservices and digital transformation is expected to drive the need for container security, which, in turn, is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

In addition, the increase in concern related to container cyber security across the healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and government sectors is forecast to propel the demand for the container security market.

According to container security market trends, the on-premises segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The BFSI and IT & telecommunication collectively accounted for around 42.6% market share in 2020. The rise in technological advancement in data centers drives the growth of the solution segment.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global container security industry. This is attributed to the delay in the deployment of container security solutions across prime enterprises and regions, which has significantly declined the growth of container security during the pandemic. However, rise in demand for cloud computing solutions propels the need for container security.

Furthermore, the BFSI sector exhibited high growth potential in the deployment of container security, owing to a surge in demand for cyber security, which is anticipated to drive the container security market growth post-pandemic.

On the basis of product, the on-premises segment dominated the container security market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to a rise in the shift toward cybersecurity solutions across large enterprises.

However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the upcoming years, owing to the surge in the adoption of container security primarily to manage confidential information to boost smart infrastructure across the banking and government sector, which is expected to propel the growth of the container security market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the container security market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of prime vendors in the region and the availability of advanced technological solutions.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a surge in deployment of cloud computing technology across China and Japan and rise in additional initiatives by a prime player in this region to promote artificial intelligence-powered solutions are anticipated to drive the market growth.

The key players profiled in the container security industry include Alert Logic, Aqua Security, Capsule8, Cloud Passage, Nev Vector, Qualys, Trend Micro, Twist lock, StackRox, and Sysdig. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to strengthen their foothold in the container security industry.

