Mobile Engagement Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 45.52% - IndustryARC

Mobile Engagement Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 45.52% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $40.8 billion by 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Engagement Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 45.52% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $40.8 billion by 2026. Mobile Engagement platform is considered as a marketing strategy used by companies to generate positive brand experiences, develop long-term relationships with customers and design their respective business objectives. The rapid popularity of mobile marketing due to the significant investment by the major e-commerce brands to strengthen the business approachability using data triangulation to boost the growth of the Mobile Engagement Industry. With the process of Mobile engagement, the increasing number of brands strategize their business goals through administering the customer base by messaging channels, resulted in the growth of the Mobile Engagement market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Mobile Engagement market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest share in 2020 with 56%, owing to the presence of several prominent online retail industry, such as HipVan, Flipkart, JD.com, Snapdeal, India Mart, Alibaba and many more, along with the rapid commercialization that leads to the comprehensive adoption of diversified digital platforms

2. Major online brands across the globe are gaining momentum with the support of extensive internet usage and growing Smartphones penetration, which further fuel the growth of the Mobile Engagement Market.

3. The Retail & Ecommerce is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the introduction of various omnichannel platforms such as mobile apps, Websites and QR-based virtual stores that support a competitive exposure to retail and ecommerce merchants.

Segmental Analysis:

1. By Solution, the Mobile Engagement Market is segmented into SMS & MMS, Push Notification, In-App Messaging, E-mail, App/Web Content and Others. The Push Notification segment has registered the highest growth rates in the year 2020, and should grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for advertising strategy to target audiences about products and services among various vendors.

2. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest share in 2020 with 56%, owing to the presence of several prominent online retail industry, such as HipVan, Flipkart, JD.com, Snapdeal, India Mart, Alibaba and many more, along with the rapid commercialization that leads to the comprehensive adoption of diversified digital platforms.

3. The Retail & Ecommerce is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the introduction of various omnichannel platforms such as mobile apps, Websites and QR-based virtual stores that support a competitive exposure to retail and ecommerce merchants.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mobile Engagement industry are:

1. Accengage,

2. Adobe,

3. Appboy,

4. Followanalytics,

5. Truepush

