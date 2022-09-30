Global Mineral Ingredients Market size is forecast to reach $1.3 billion - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global mineral ingredients market size is forecast to reach $1.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Minerals support human growth, metabolism, and function of the nerves & muscles. It helps in electrolyte balance and the formation of bones. Thyroid hormones are synthesized in the body with the help of minerals. Minerals are of two types such as macronutrients and micronutrients. One of the most effective ways to boost mineral intake in the body is by drinking bottled water as it contains substances like magnesium, sodium, zinc, and calcium among others. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases, increasing demands of mineral supplements, and increasing health conscious consumers are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global mineral ingredients market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Global Mineral Ingredients Market in 2020 owing to the increasing incidences of diseases and increasing health concerns. The Global Mineral Ingredients market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing usage of nutritional supplements and increasing consumer inclination towards healthy diets are likely to aid the market growth of the Global Mineral Ingredients Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Global Mineral Ingredients Market report.

4. Lack of awareness regarding the products and overconsumption of mineral ingredients is poised to create the hurdles for the Global Mineral Ingredients Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Macronutrients held the largest share in the Global Mineral Ingredients Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the health benefits that are associated with the macronutrients as it contains magnesium, calcium, sodium, phosphorous, and potassium among others.

2. North America dominated the Global Mineral Ingredients Market with a major share of 34.3% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing government, initiatives to enhance consumer knowledge towards new innovations in the field of mineral ingredients, and increasing focus on the research & development to adopt mineral ingredients in medicinal formulations that offers health benefits.

3. Bakery & Confectionery held the largest share in the Global Mineral Ingredients Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the presence of various nutritions in the mineral ingredients.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Mineral Ingredients industry are:

1. Balchem

2. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

3. Gadot Biochemical Industries

4. Corbion N.V.

5. Minerals Technologies

