Magnesium Carbonate Market Size Expected to Reach US$330.6 Million with CAGR of 4.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Expanding Pharmaceutical sector will Drive the Magnesium Carbonate Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Magnesium Carbonate Market size is forecast to reach US$330.6 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027. Magnesium carbonate is a white inorganic salt that is insoluble in water. Anhydrous salt magnesite and the di, tri, and pentahydrate minerals, also known as barringtonite, are some of the most common magnesium carbonate forms available in the market. This salt is used in a wide variety of applications such as fireproofing, flooring, as a reinforcing agent in neoprene rubber, as an antacid in medicine, as a paste made with hydrogen peroxide for use in skulls, and various other applications. Magnesium carbonate finds its extensive use in the personal care and cosmetics sector where it is utilized in the production of toothpaste, talcum powders, soaps, hair bleach, and several other products. The personal care and cosmetics sector is displaying exceptional growth globally owing to the increasing production and consumption of numerous products in this sector and this is expected to propel the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/magnesium-carbonate-market-research-508201

Key takeaways:

1. Light magnesium carbonate dominated the market in 2021. This type of magnesium carbonate finds its uses in a wide range of applications, ranging from neoprene rubber to cosmetics, and pharmaceutical drugs, making it the go-to option for manufacturers in the market.

2. The pharmaceutical sector is projected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the July 2020 report by the United States National Library of Medicine, overall expenditure in the US pharmaceutical grew 5.4% in 2019 compared to the previous year.

3. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest demand for magnesium carbonate owing to the expanding personal care and cosmetics sector in the region. For instance, according to stats by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), the personal care and cosmetics market in Japan accounted for the world’s third-largest market in 2019 with a market value of US$35 billion.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508201

Segmental Analysis:

1. The journal states magnesium carbonate exhibits interesting properties as a filler substance in cosmetics with UV screens. Such increasing use of magnesium carbonate as filler material will increase the higher requirement of magnesium carbonate, in turn driving the market’s growth during the forecast period.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the magnesium carbonate market in 2021, up to 32%. The high consumption of magnesium carbonate is attributed to the growing demand for personal care and cosmetic products in the region.

3. As per the report by India Brand Equity Foundation, India’s cosmetic and personal care sector is anticipated to become a US$15.17 billion market by 2024 compared to USD 9.98 billion in 2019.

4. The personal care and cosmetics industry dominated the magnesium carbonate market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Magnesium carbonate finds its extensive uses in the formulation of several personal care and cosmetic products such as talcum powders, hair bleach, shaving products, dry shampoo, face creams, and multiple other products.

5. According to the April 2019 stats by the India Brand Equity Foundation, India’s skincare segment in India will expand at an annual average growth rate of 10.4% through 2022. Similarly, as per the stats by the Cosmetics, Toiletry, and Perfumery Association, the European cosmetics market amounted to USD 92.58, making it the largest cosmetics market in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Magnesium Carbonate industry are -

1. Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd.

2. Lehmann&Voss&Co

3. Omya

4. Nuova Sima Srl

5. Celtic Chemicals Ltd.

Click on the following link to buy the Magnesium Carbonate Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508201

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Magnesium Perchlorate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17901/magnesium-perchlorate-market.html

B. Sodium Carbonate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16251/sodium-carbonate-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062