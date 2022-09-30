Submit Release
Minimum Wage to Increase to $12.00 on October 1

HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced that per Act 114, Session Laws of Hawaii (2022), the Hawaii minimum wage will increase to $12.00 per hour beginning on October 1, 2022. This is the first increase in the minimum wage since 2018 when the minimum wage rate was set at $10.10 per hour.

“The purpose of the minimum wage law is to protect the health, efficiency, and general well-being of workers,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “The minimum wage rate is a floor designed to protect workers against unduly low pay.”

The minimum wage will rise to $14.00 per hour on January 1, 2024, $16.00 per hour on January 1, 2026, and $18.00 per hour on January 1, 2028. Employees customarily tipped may be paid at rates lower than the minimum wage provided the combined amount the employee receives from the employee’s employer and in tips is at least $7.00 more than the minimum wage. Act 114 permits rates at $1.00 below the minimum wage beginning on October 1, 2022, $1.25 below the minimum wage beginning on January 1, 2024, and $1.50 below the minimum wage beginning on January 1, 2028. For more information on the tip credit and charts please visit: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wsd/files/2022/06/Tip_Credit_Notice_with_exhibits_June2022.pdf.

For more information on wage and hour laws, visit the Wage Standards Division website at http://labor.hawaii.gov/wsd/minimum-wage/ or call 808-586-8777.

