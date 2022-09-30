Macadamia Market Size to Boost $2.17Billion By 2026 | CAGR 9.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Nuts and Dried Fruits is One of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Macadamia Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Macadamia Market size is estimated to reach $2.17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Macadamia is a genus of four species of trees indigenous to Australia and is a constituting part of the family Proteaceae. Macadamia nuts are round and have a leathery and thick husk that splits alongside during the ripening process. Macadamia nut is considered as a valuable food crop and is a rich source of essential nutrients. Increase in the demand for macadamia in food and beverages and cosmetic industry, growing awareness about the health benefits of nuts and dried fruits, increase in the government initiatives, growing demand for macadamia oil in the pharmaceutical industry and increase in the demand for natural products are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the global market for the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-pacific Macadamia Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for macadamia in the cosmetic industry.

2. The growing demand for raw macadamia in the food and beverages industry is propelling the demand for raw segment.

3. Fluctuations in the supply of macadamia is one of the major factors which is said to reduce the growth of Macadamia Market.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Macadamia Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The growing demand for raw macadamia in food and beverages industry is driving the growth of the market. Coated segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the growing demand for coated macadamia in chocolate, honey and caramel products.

2. The Global Macadamia Market based on the Geography can be further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). Asia-Pacific held the largest share of 32.4% of market in 2020.

3. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as growing inclination towards healthier lifestyles, increase in the consumption of macadamia in countries like China, Japan and South Korea and growing demand for natural products. The growing demand for macadamia in the cosmetic industry in the region is driving the growth of the market

4. Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing segment owing to the factors such as increase in the investment by the major players, growing government initiatives, rise in the awareness about the health benefits of nuts and dried fruits and growing demand for macadamia in the food and beverages industry.

5. The Global Macadamia Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others. Supermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as increase in the investment by the major players, growing demand for convenience foods and one-stop shopping experience.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Macadamia industry are -

1. Buderim Group Limited

2. Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

3. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards

4. North Shore Macadamia Nut Company

5. Makua Coffee, Superior Nut Company Inc

