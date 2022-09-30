Metagenomics Market size is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Metagenomics Market size is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metagenomics Market size is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Metagenomics is the examination of genetic material reclaimed directly from environmental samples. The expansive field may also be specified as environmental genomics, eco-genomics or community genomics. Shotgun metagenomic sequencing is a comparatively novel environmental sequencing technique utilized to analyze thousands of organisms in parallel and completely sample all genes, offering acumen into community biodiversity and function. 16S rRNA gene sequencing is typically restricted to recognizing bacteria at the genus level (e.g. Bifidobacteria). De novo assembly has been a necessary instrument in current investigations in metagenomics viral analysis. Glycoside hydrolases (GHs) are amidst the industrially significant enzymes that are widely explored by way of metagenomics owing to their very great expedience and significance in food and additional industrial sectors.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Metagenomics market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Metagenomics Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of a soaring count of pharmaceutical and biotechnological firms developing new and effective metagenomic platforms in conjunction with novel techniques like shotgun metagenomic sequencing in the North American region.

2. Metagenomics Market growth is being driven by the technological advancements in DNA sequencing in conjunction with the development of novel techniques like shotgun metagenomic sequencing. However, the soaring cost of complete metagenomics is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Metagenomics Market.

3. Metagenomics Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Metagenomics Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Metagenomics Market based on products can be further segmented into Sequencing And Data Analytics Services, Kits And Reagents, and Others. The Kits And Reagents Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the considerable count of kits and reagents being introduced and utilized to back the increasing demand for library preparation workflows from research laboratories.

2. The Metagenomics Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Metagenomics Market) held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging spend on R&D.

3. The Metagenomics Market based on technology can be further segmented into Sequencing Driven and Function Driven. The Sequencing Driven Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of this technology.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Metagenomics industry are:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. QIAGEN

3. Illumina, Inc.

4. Promega Corporation

5. Novogene Co., Ltd.

