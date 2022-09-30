COMPASS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Compass Minerals International, Inc. on Behalf of Compass Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass Minerals International, Inc. ("Compass" or the "Company") CMP on behalf of Compass stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Compass has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 23, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") announced that Compass had been ordered to pay $12 million to settle charges for "misleading investors" by repeatedly assuring that a technology update at its most significant salt mine was "on track to materially reduce costs and boost its operating results starting in 2018," when, in reality, costs at the mine were increasing, "substantially [undermining] the projected savings." Further, the SEC also noted that Compass overstated the amount of salt it was able to produce.

On this news, Compass' stock fell $1.58, or 4.1%, to close at $36.88 per share on September 23, 2022.

