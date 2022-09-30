SPECTRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Spectrum Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") SPPI on behalf of Spectrum stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Spectrum has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 22, 2022, Reuters reported that advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration "voted against recommending Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' experimental drug for the treatment of patients with a form of non-small cell lung cancer. The FDA panel voted 9 to 4 against the oral drug, poziotinib, citing marginal efficacy, high level of toxicities, and lack of dose optimization. The panel's decision was in-line with briefing documents released by the drug regulator on Tuesday that raised concerns over the efficacy of the treatment compared with existing drugs like Daiichi Sankyo's 4568.T AstraZeneca's Enhertu."

On this news, Spectrum's stock price fell $0.207 per share, or 32.65%, to close at $0.427 per share on September 23, 2022.

