Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 30, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Niagara Region, Ontario
|
|
7:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a Sunrise Ceremony and sharing circle with residential school Survivors.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the "Beyond the Orange Shirt Story" event.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
1:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony.
|
|
|
|
LeBreton Flats Park
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c2830.html