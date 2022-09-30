Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 30, 2022

Niagara Region, Ontario





7:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a Sunrise Ceremony and sharing circle with residential school Survivors.









10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the "Beyond the Orange Shirt Story" event.









National Capital Region, Canada





1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony.









LeBreton Flats Park









