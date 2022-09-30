Submit Release
Tech River Partners with Twin Cities in Motion

Tech River, a national Managed Service Provider, announces they are official sponsors of the 40th Annual Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon taking place this Sunday, October 2, 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech River is honored to be the IT Partner for Twin Cities in Motion (TCM) providing IT and Cybersecurity services and to have the opportunity to help sponsor their marque event the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend. 

As a growing IT Services company www.techriver.com was thrilled at the opportunity to partner with TCM to advance and further secure their internal IT. When presented with the opportunity to further that partnership by sponsoring the largest running event in Minnesota the Tech River Team jumped. 

At Tech River our mission is to ensure that technology works hard in helping you achieve your goals, working closely with you to develop a deep understanding of your company's internal workflow, culture, and compliance obligations. Tech River has provided IT services to businesses in the Minneapolis area for over 14 years.

Tech River looks forward to supporting the goals of the thousands of participants taking part in the marathon this weekend.

Kim Schaeferle: kschaeferle@techriver.com
Tech River
