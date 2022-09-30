Submit Release
SILVERSUN TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. - SSNT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. ("the Company") SSNT with Rhodium Enterprises, Inc. pursuant to which SilverSun shareholders will receive a cash dividend of no less than $1.50 a share and one share of stock in a newly created subsidiary housing SilverSun's legacy businesses. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-ssnt/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

