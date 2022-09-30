One of the fastest growing NFT Marketplaces for the music industry to join a UAE trade mission to CEATEC in Japan
PlayTreks, (and The PlayGrounds), a fast-growing startup, recognized a key player in the music industry invited to join a UAE delegation to CEATEC.
We are proud to announce that PlayTreks / The PlayGrounds was selected to participate in this mission as an example of groundbreaking technological entrepreneurship.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the UAE as the top emerging market in the GCC, the public and private sectors are working together to drive innovation, diversify the economy, and support ground-breaking entrepreneurship.
— Anjo
The startup community plays an instrumental role in this development, but for these ventures to succeed during their formative years, they need strong support.
To support the UAE economy's growth and facilitate startup investments and entrepreneurs' activities, a group of young investors founded the Emirates Angels Investors Association in 2020.
The strong ties between Japan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as their ongoing support for innovative young companies, provided the opportunity to exhibit the innovation and economic diversification of UAE entrepreneurs at CEATEC, a consumer electronics exhibition held in Tokyo, Japan in October 2022.
Japan and the UAE enjoys friendly relations and trade since 1971, when the two countries established diplomatic ties. Japan's CEATEC is similar to CES and IFA in terms of scale and scope of the show.
Under the supervision of the UAE Ministry of Economy, the Emirates Angels Investors Association carefully vetted innovative UAE-based startups, in collaboration with the UAE-Japan Society and Cosmo Energy Holdings., Ltd, and under the inspiring leadership of the Emirates Angels chairman, Mr. Masaood Al Masaood. Following this process, ten young UAE-based companies have been selected to attend CEATEC on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
"We are proud to announce that PlayTreks / The PlayGrounds was selected to participate in this mission as an example of groundbreaking technological entrepreneurship, along with other selected companies", said Anjo De Heus, CEO and founder of PlayTreks.
Serving thousands of Do It Yourself, Indie artists and record labels daily, PlayTreks, since its inception, is enjoying rapid growth. Established in 2020, and live since late April 2021, the Belgium and United Arab Emirates-based company is traversing music distribution, data analytics, airplay monitoring, and a blockchain-based marketplace. Since then, the pre-Series A company has been quietly attracting indie artists to its music NFT marketplace to spur greater revenues and stronger fan relationships.
PlayTreks launched The Playgrounds early 2022 with a fairly straightforward goal: to allow creatives to monetize their content by minting them into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Several months later, the early stages of that mission are taking shape.
‘The Playgrounds’ is now sparking a surge in daily signups. According to stats shared by Playtreks,, the burgeoning artist platform now counts more than 6,000 indie musician members. Given the early-stage nature of music NFTs, that’s enough to signal a proof-of-concept while forming a base of core users.
The company says it’s now preparing to reach 20,000 users by the end of the year, with most taking advantage of the platform’s music NFT capabilities.
PlayTreks, (and The PlayGrounds), a fast-growing young company that aims to shift the creative economy, provides 360-degree metadata on music-related feats such as artists, songs, albums, global radio airplay monitoring, music distribution, and more. The PlayGrounds, a Web3 platform is recognized as one of the fastest growing NFT marketplaces for music, video, and art, with more than 160K digital songs minted.
Anjo De Heus
PlayTreks
email us here
introducing PlayTreks and the PlayGrounds