St. Johnsbury Barracks / Vehicle Fire I-91

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4007626

RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: September 29, 2022 at 2000 hours

STREET: I-91 North

TOWN: Thetford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 87

WEATHER: Clear/ Night

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: William White

AGE: 47

STATE OF RESIDENCE: NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 1979

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: STEPVAN

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 29, 2022 at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a vehicle fire on I 91 Northbound near mile marker 87. The operator, White, advised he suddenly lost power to his vehicle, and shortly after pulling off to the shoulder, the engine bay caught fire. Troopers temporarily shut down both lanes of travel on the interstate, until the fire was under control. One lane was opened until the vehicle could be towed. White was not injured, and ultimately the fire was handled without incident.