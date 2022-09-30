St. Johnsbury Barracks / Vehicle Fire I-91
CASE#: 22A4007626
RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: September 29, 2022 at 2000 hours
STREET: I-91 North
TOWN: Thetford
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 87
WEATHER: Clear/ Night
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: William White
AGE: 47
STATE OF RESIDENCE: NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 1979
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: STEPVAN
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 29, 2022 at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a vehicle fire on I 91 Northbound near mile marker 87. The operator, White, advised he suddenly lost power to his vehicle, and shortly after pulling off to the shoulder, the engine bay caught fire. Troopers temporarily shut down both lanes of travel on the interstate, until the fire was under control. One lane was opened until the vehicle could be towed. White was not injured, and ultimately the fire was handled without incident.