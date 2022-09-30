Creative Visions Names Three Global Business Leaders to Its Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Visions, a United Nations NGO and global leader in social impact entertainment media, announced today the election of Mitra Best, Gary Leibowitz and Tenzin Seldon to its Board of Directors. Elected in late August, each brings a wealth of deep experience designing and scaling purpose-driven business strategies that leverage technology, market insights, stakeholder engagement and partnerships to increase social and environmental impact.
“The directors and I are proud to welcome these three incredible leaders to the Creative Visions Board of Directors,” said Board Chair Geralyn Dreyfous. “Their inspired leadership and desire to join us as colleagues and collaborators as we increase and expand our support to creative activists and impact media makers is truly uplifting.”
Creative Visions supports creative activists – educators, impact media makers, creators, youth and industry leaders. Its programs are designed to educate, nurture and empower creative activists to develop and share powerful stories of change, hope and solutions.
“It truly takes all of us – companies, nonprofits, foundations and individuals – to share new perspectives and narratives toward community and global solutions,” said Pat Chandler, CEO of Creative Visions, “I look forward to the ideas, energy and contributions that Mitra, Gary and Tenzin will bring to the board.”
Mitra M. Best – PwC Partner & Technology Impact Leader; Women-in-Tech Chair:
Mitra Best is an entrepreneurial leader in technology innovation and digital transformation with over 25 years of enterprise and startup experience working with C-level executives across industries and functions. Mitra is a PwC Partner and the firm’s first-ever Technology Impact Leader where she applies technology solutions to address pressing societal and environmental challenges — developing “tech for good.” Mitra has a longstanding history of using her platform to uplift others. She leads the Women in Technology initiative at PwC with the mission to drive inclusivity and gender balance through the hiring and retention of women technologists. Mitra is a multilingual global citizen and a lifelong learner who values collaboration and engagement with purpose-driven initiatives. She is an avid social justice activist and has served on numerous boards with proven impact. “I have been inspired by the amazing and innovative work of Creative Visions,” said Mitra. “I look forward to lending my expertise and collaborating with fellow board members to create and share impactful stories for change, particularly as it relates to empowering the next generation of women in the workforce.”
Gary Leibowitz – Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Unilever plc:
Gary is a seasoned global business and strategy leader, advisor and coach, with capital markets, investment banking and private equity career foundations. He brings decades of experience in the global Consumer Goods industry with both incumbent sector leaders and dynamic disruptors, particularly in beverages and health and wellness. Mr. Leibowitz has extensive experience driving business growth and transformation agendas at corporate and divisional levels. “After 30 years of financing and helping build and lead global businesses in the US, Europe and across the developing world, it is time for me to focus sharply on supporting progressive change and societal impact,” said Leibowitz. “Creative Visions has an outstanding track record and limitless potential to support human rights, social justice, livelihoods for all and environmental progress. Our interests align, and I am proud and excited to join this determined and talented Creative Visions team.”
Tenzin Seldon – Founder & Managing Partner, Pulse Fund:
Tenzin is a climate leader and solutionist who has been on the frontlines of migration, social enterprise, tech, and climate work for over a decade and a half. She founded and leads the Pulse Fund, an innovative climate fund investing in breakthrough technology in the future of energy, infrastructure, mobility and food & agriculture. The team Tenzin leads has over 250 years of experience in climate and investing. Previously, Tenzin co-founded The Plant, with the bold vision of creating a net-negative global home for climate solutions through the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of historic buildings. Tenzin notes, “I am excited to be joining the Creative Visions Board and working with this team of creative activists as they use the power of storytelling to help people learn about the impacts of the climate crisis and the solutions to some of its biggest challenges.”
About Creative Visions
Creative Visions, a nonprofit organization and United Nations NGO, offers a range of programming that empowers creative activists worldwide to raise awareness of critical issues and drive positive change through impact storytelling. The organization was inspired by artist, adventurer and creative activist, Dan Eldon, a 22-year-old photojournalist killed while on assignment in Somalia in 1993. To honor his legacy, Kathy and her daughter Amy, founded Creative Visions 23 years ago to help others like Dan, use media and the arts to create meaningful change around the world.
About Creative Visions
Creative Visions, a nonprofit organization and United Nations NGO, offers a range of programming that empowers creative activists worldwide to raise awareness of critical issues and drive positive change through impact storytelling. The organization was inspired by artist, adventurer and creative activist, Dan Eldon, a 22-year-old photojournalist killed while on assignment in Somalia in 1993. To honor his legacy, Kathy and her daughter Amy, founded Creative Visions 23 years ago to help others like Dan, use media and the arts to create meaningful change around the world.
