The National Academy of Best Selling Authors awards Tony J. Selimi with a Quilly® Award for The Unfakeable Code®

Tony Jeton Selimi Receiving QuillyⓇ Award for his #1 Internationally best-selling book, The Unfakeable Code®
The National Academy of Best Selling Authors awards Tony J. Selimi with a Quilly® Award for his #1 best-selling book, The Unfakeable Code® - The Secret to Building Upon Your Super Powers and Living Freely on Your Terms
Recognizing Authenticity and Commitment to Excellence – Tony J. Selimi, CEO and founder of TJS Cognition Ltd, recently earned a QuillyⓇ Award for his #1 Internationally best-selling book, The Unfakeable Code®, inviting us to ditch the transient persona’s masks we show to the world from fear of judgment and rejection, and embrace who we truly are, and share some rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and greatness can be unveiled.
Modern life comes with many expectations and stress: career, work, business, finances, relationships, health, you name it. While we sleep, our brains and bodies work hard to heal past wounds. Selimi makes a very compelling argument on why should we be the victims of history and expectations of others when we can teach our minds and bodies to rest and rejuvenate while awake. He shows you the secret to Reclaiming Your Power and Living every critical area of life Prudently by Being Real.
By. Combining over 30 years of research, the cutting-edge power of neuroscience with an inspiring testimony and timeless wisdom, Selimi shows you how to grow your authentic power and develop your self-governance and leadership skills needed to empower every critical area of life so you can be a better leader and live freely on your terms. You can use the five-step method to learn the antidote to living average with a ‘mask’ that conceals your magnificence and break free from fake-it-till-you-make-it culture, reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.
This is a well-researched, skilfully written book redefining the healthy body-mind-soul connection. It is filled with lessons on authenticity, growth, inner freedom, meaningful work, and much more. The Author writes confidently and in crisp and upbeat prose, connecting with readers through a conversational tone and sharing real-life examples and experiences that drive the message home to readers in a compelling manner.
Tony Jeton Selimi has a compelling message for contemporary readers; it is hard to ignore the confident voice and the convincing statement of the book. The Unfakeable Code©: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms is one of those rare books that transform lives —easy to read and packed with beautiful insights you want to read over and over.
You’ll Discover How To:
• Handle Judgments and Rejections Easily and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin
• Stop Being a People-pleaser, Breakthrough Self-deception, and Start Honouring Your Truth
• Take back control of your reactions to stressful situations and learn to Use Your Emotions Intelligently
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom, Purpose, and Untapped Potential
And More!
Here’s What Experts Have To Say About The Book:
"A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." - Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret
"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma, and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr. John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher, and Founder of the Demartini Institute
“Genius Writing and Beautiful Offering to the World. Every single sentence is worthy of a workshop, a month to memorize, and can be used as a guide to look at your life in order to use this book as a measuring tool that is about love, overcoming, becoming whole, and conquering whatDr typical, instead of living in shame, fear, and with unnecessary insecurities that our fake personas show others.” Tammy De Mirza, Author
Here is what Five Star Reader’s Favorite reviewers had to say about "The Unfakeable Code®" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/thtoe-code. You can read more about the book, reviews, and the Author’s biography at https://theunfakeablecode.com and visit the Author’s website at https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the Author directly or through their website and social media pages.
About the Author
Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognized TEDx speaker, award-winning Author, cognition expert, Life, and Business transformational coach specializing in human behavior and maximizing ever-evolving human potential, purpose, and prosperity.
He created Into Your Divinity, co-created the multi-award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading, and pioneered several trademarked human development methodologies to help others reach their aspirations and dreams. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, royals, A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with to get unstuck, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live authentically and freely on their terms. Organizations seek his expertise to boost productivity, performance, profits, and overall employee wellbeing. He's been featured on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX reaching over 100 million people.
The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author’s website https://tonyselimi.com
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN 978-3991073857
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the Author's official website, where you can connect with the Author directly or through their social media pages. Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras, and other bookings; please get in touch with Alma Stasel, TJS Cognition Ltd, Media Relations, E-mail: info@tonyselimi.com, Telephone: +44 207 828 5005
To request review copies by e-mail, please send an e-mail request to b.bendra@novum-publishing.co.uk or the office at office@novum-publishing.co.uk.
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 207 8285005
info@tonyselimi.com
