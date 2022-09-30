Submit Release
Administrator Guzman Applauds Passage of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program Reauthorization, Committing to Scientific and Technology Innovation

Washington, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration and voice for America's 33 million small businesses in President Biden's Cabinet, released the following statement today after the House voted to reauthorize funding for the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program:

"Today's Congressional vote demonstrates strong bipartisan support for the Small Business Innovation Research program, which is vital to our nation's capacity to innovate and improve the lives of all Americans. When President Biden signs this bill, America's innovators, scientists, and entrepreneurs will have another three years of certainty as they continue to create opportunities that lead to jobs and equity in our nation's innovation economy. If past performance of the SBIR program is any guide, new generations of entrepreneurs will be breaking barriers in science, medicine, and technology, while ensuring that the United States maintains its position as an innovation leader at the forefront of science and technology in a rapidly evolving global market. A new three-year reauthorization for SBIR is a significant win for our nation's small businesses and the American jobs it supports."

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


