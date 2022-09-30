Gold River Productions, Inc Releases Transcript from September 26, 2022 Conference Call

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Gold River Productions, Inc. GRPS ("GRPS") (http://www.transamaqua.com ) (D/B/A Trans American Aquaculture) announced today the release of the transcript of the conference call which occurred on September 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST.

In satisfaction of Regulation FD, the company is also announcing that it reserves the right in addition to issuing press releases to publish updates on its Twitter account which can be found at the following address (@TransAmAqua) and its Facebook account which is available at the following address (Trans American Aquaculture, LLC). All interested parties are encouraged to monitor daily the company's Twitter and Facebook accounts for updates.

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Gold River Productions now doing Business as Trans American Aquaculture Investor's' Call. With us today on this call is Adam Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trans American Aquaculture, Fernando Granda, Cesar Granda, and many other members of the team that made this day possible. On September 20, 2022, the public company issued a press release through Accesswire announcing this conference call. Within that press release, there were instructions to submit questions to an email address which is grpsconferencecall@gmail.com . Management has received many questions and will attempt to answer as many questions as possible during this call.

Adam Thomas

Thank you, operator, for that introduction.

Trans American Aquaculture's story and the future of our company is about the massive business opportunity that we see ahead because of our experience, our technology, our genetics, the investments we made, the relationships we have, and the strategic positioning that we have worked tirelessly on since 2017. It is extremely important that I use this time today to give you a better understanding of these business opportunities that are in front of us. I would like to divide this conference call today into a few key segments:

How this Merger Between Trans American Aquaculture and Gold River Productions took Place? Who is Trans American Aquaculture? Why we believe our company and our genetics can be disruptive to the shrimp industry in North America and why we are receiving 7 figure orders from thousands of miles away.

So, how did this merger happen.

First, I would like to read a brief statement from our former chairman and chief executive officer Dr. Richard Goulding.

To all shareholders of GRPS, current, future, and past. After much due diligence and hard work, we are pleased to announce a very important acquisition that will bring shareholders instant assets and above all, future revenue. While I regret relinquishing control of GRPS, I am convinced that it is in the best interest of the shareholders to finally have, instantly, significant assets and strong near-term growth opportunities. Trans American Aquaculture has a unique stronghold on an industry that is growing exponentially and is essentially recession-proof in my opinion. We are delighted that our shareholders have this outstanding opportunity for ownership in this remarkable acquisition. Trans American has a very focused business model that will always be needed, run by people with critical knowledge of the aquaculture industry and aquaculture genetics and I am thrilled to have them on board.

THAT IS THE END OF DR. GOULDING"S STATEMENT

In 2015, a small public company went public named Natural Shrimp. The current symbol is SHMP. The deal of Natural Shrimp merging with the public entity was put together by a private financial services industry consultant who introduced the control person of the public entity to Natural Shrimp. Over the past 2 years, Natural Shrimp has traded at times at a public market cap of over $300,000,000 and currently trades at a market cap of 60 million and is in the process of up listing to Nasdaq.

Fast forward 7 years, Granvil Treece who is a board member of the Texas Aquaculture Association introduced us to this consultant. Mr. Treece also knows us very well and has visited our Rio Hondo facility on many occasions and consulted on various projects. Mr. Treece spent 30 years with Texas A&M as an aquaculture specialist and is widely considered an authoritative figure on Aquaculture throughout the United States. In February 2022, Mr. Treece made the introduction and we in turn hired the consultant who visited our facility in Rio Hondo. After a very careful due diligence period in which we spoke to multiple public entities, we chose Gold River Productions Inc. for the following reasons…

No toxic notes, Very low market cap, A management team that wasn't just looking to sell a public entity but to accept equity, A capitalization structure that would be good for all shareholders.

We are extremely excited that our consultant has successful experience in aquaculture, through the Natural Shrimp reverse merger, and through the tireless efforts he has made on our deal. While we also wish Natural Shrimp nothing but the best, we are supremely confident that we are in a more advantageous position than them.

Now let me talk about Trans American Aquaculture.

As I talk about our company and the shrimp business, you will hear three terms over and over. Broodstock which are the big Alpha shrimp that are used for mating, Post Larvae also known as PL's, are the baby shrimp post hatching, and the grow out, which are the shrimp that are grown to various sizes for human consumption. You will also hear the term RAS which means recirculating aquaculture systems.

First, who is Trans American Aquaculture. Trans American Aquaculture has been in business since 2017. However, the know-how of the shrimp industry has been in business successfully for decades. We have utilized this experience of our team to create a world class shrimp company that utilizes environmentally friendly, sustainable practices to grow shrimp and to market proprietary genetics throughout the world. As many people on the call know, many businesses are borne by businessmen who know little about the businesses they operate and the industries they compete in, our team has been living and breathing shrimp aquaculture for literally decades. Accordingly, the areas of the shrimp industry that we focus on can readily be summarized as follows:

Genetics Production or the actual growing of the shrimp. Quality Price.

As today's press release says, we control our own genetics That means that we strive to create a shrimp larva that are disease resistant, have high growth rates, are cold water tolerant, all while creating a consumer product that has superior quality and taste. Disease resistance and high growth help us achieve profitability by increasing the number of harvests we can get per year. Our genetics and techniques also allow us to produce a consistent top-quality product. As a product of our strong genetics and knowhow, we recently received a very large order from Algeria in which we will be the supplier of both broodstock and PL's for a very large aquaculture facility that plans to produce 1,000 tons of shrimp annually. (NOTE THAT QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS USES A DIFFERENT TONNAGE. MUST BE CONSISTENT.

With any RAS (this stands for recirculating aquaculture system) system in the world or farm-based system in the world, you need to control the three main stages of shrimp lifecycle, or you must be able to access these three stages of shrimp, broodstock, post larvae, and grow out for human consumption. WE CONTROL ALL THREE. Why is that important. One public company in Texas that is in the shrimp cultivation business buys their PL's from third party sources. They have tried to create their own broodstock lines and their own PL's and thus their own hatchery and to date, THEY HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO DO IT. These hatcheries are incredibly complex to design and operate and require a lot of knowhows and our experience is through decades of the Granda family's experience in Ecuador. In 2019, the previously mentioned public company was hit by a virus in their facility which is believed to have been brought into their facilities by purchased PL's from third parties. As a result, they announced they had to shut down their entire facility and were subject to a multi-month quarantine. Again, to reiterate, we control our own PL's.

All our shrimp, all our broodstock and all our PL's are produced in the United States using environmentally friendly, sustainable business practices with an extremely limited carbon footprint. Our product stands up to any pacific white shrimp produced anywhere in the world. All our products will always be produced without the use of antibiotics and hormones.

I said a few moments ago that the shrimp industry can be summarized as genetics, grow, quality and price. Perhaps, price may be minimized as to level of importance on this call, but I urge you to consider this. There is no recirculating aquaculture system in North America that can complete with us in terms of cost to produce the product. Without getting in the exact numbers, I will just way that our cost to produce headless 21-25 count shrimp (which is considered a jumbo shrimp) is SIGNIFICANTY LESS THAN $5 PER POUND, as often quoted as a gold standard for RAS systems. These are not pie in the sky numbers. These are not hopes and dreams. These are real numbers based on production of almost 1,000,000 pounds of shrimp. There is a public company that is in the shrimp business approximately 400 miles north of our facilities that is significantly more than 5.00 per pound. When you are in the food business and food science business, price to produce is important.

Now let me move on to the third point.

Why we believe our company and our genetics can be disruptive to the shrimp industry in North America and why we are receiving 7 figure orders from across the globe

If any person is attempting to assess the shrimp industry, there are essentially three ways to access shrimp product. One, by sourcing your product from natural bodies of water such as the Gulf of Mexico. Second, farm raised seafood. Third, technology-based operations such as recirculating aquaculture systems (KNOWN AS RAS) that can be placed anywhere in the world.

Our genetics are directly applicable to any farm-based shrimp operation and equally, if not more importantly, RAS systems anywhere in the world. Why are we so important to them. When you hear about RAS systems, you will hear about the fact that you can place one of these systems outside of any major city in the world, regardless of climate. In theory, yes. Practically, it's a dream without the right genetics. Allow us to give you one example. In Canada today sits an RAS based facility that cost well over 15 million to build. However, today, that system sits idle. The two main reasons is that they have a very difficult time obtaining quality PL's and their cost to produce the shrimp is more than $10 per pound. When you consider distributor mark ups and retail mark ups, it's a product that is too expensive for the market. How can we help a company like that. It should be common sense that the cost to produce shrimp in a facility in Texas will be less than the cost to produce shrimp in a facility in Iowa. Why, because these facilities operate 365 days a year and the water and the air temperature must be controlled with an optimum water temperature of 82-84 degrees. In an environment where air temperatures can get to 10 degrees in the winter, a cold-water genetic line like we own can help many of these RAS companies by saving money since our shrimp can be grown in colder temperatures, thus lowering operating costs for said producer. As far as the farm-based systems throughout the world, they want and covet US-based genetics as evidenced by the strong demand of broodstock and PLs from US sources. That is precisely why we recently received such a large order for our genetics,

Most aquaculture consultants will agree that the future of shrimp production is a combination of genetic advancements and efficient systems to produce a hormone and antibiotic free product which grows at a rate to maximize. We have all of this. The future of RAS systems and farm-based systems which is the future of aquaculture production is both a genetic challenge and a system challenge. We believe we have solved both and our 2023 production will prove it.

Thank you and now, we would like to answer some of the questions that we received from shareholders and investors.

Thank you Mr. Thomas. We do have a few questions.

The first question is what is the Short, Mid-, and Long-Term Vision of the company?

Adam Thomas

Short term: continue to develop our superior genetic lines, further develop both domestic (RAS) and international opportunities for broodstock and post larvae sales, produce grow out shrimp for consumption to become the number 2 producer in the US by revenue and volume Mid-term: expand current genetic programs and genetic facilities to become the #1 research and development facility in North America, developing strategic international partner(s), expansion of current grow out facilities to 3x grow out revenue stream to become the #1 producer of shrimp by volume and revenue.

Long Term: Expansion into RAS systems, intensification of grow out facility, construction of onsite processing plant and development of onsite feed mill to be fully vertically integrated.

The second question is how are we different than Natural Shrimp?

Adam Thomas

We produce our own shrimp through our in-house genetic programs which includes broodstock (mating) post larvae (baby shrimp) and grow out (shrimp for consumption + genetic selection).

We have grow out production to provide significant revenue while allowing us to continually develop our superior genetic lines.

We have 3 revenue streams: broodstock, Post Larvae and Production for human Consumption.

Our team has decades of successful, proven shrimp cultivation and genetics experience.

Our cost of production the same size shrimp, comparing apples to apples, is at a minimum 35% less.

To date we have produced almost 1million lbs., where we believe our competitor has produced less than 50k.

The third question is why is TAA merging with GRPS?

Mr. Thomas

The former partners and current shareholders feel that it would be in the best interest because of the value of the current enterprise to utilizing the public markets to fuel our growth and to achieve our short-, mid-, and long-term goals.

The fourth question is how does the company plan to raise the necessary funds going forward?

Mr. Thomas

We will consider any terms if they make sense if they are reasonable and not determinantal to current shareholders.

The fifth question is what are the projected revenues for 12 & 24 months out?

Adam Thomas

2023: ~$7M USD

2024: ~$14 to $20M USD

The sixth question is so we have any sales contracts in place for recurring revenues?

Adam Thomas

We currently have contracts in place for 7 million pls and 5000 broodstock.

We are negotiating a contract for 100,000,000 pls to be delivered in late 1Q23/early 2Q23 with multiple outlets for broodstock.

We can obtain definitive contracts for up to 4 million lbs. of grow shrimp from two different Texas based distributors.

The seventh question is who are the board of directors?

Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas, Current Chairman and CEO. 5 more to be elected in short order including 2 former TAA members and 3 independent directors.

Operator

Adam Thomas

There are very few competitors for each of the revenue streams we are in. For grow out, in terms of land based, USA grown Shrimp, its only Bowers in terms of volume and revenue. For PLs, its Global Blue and a few facilities in Florida and for broodstock, it's the same players. We firmly believe that our genetics are superior as noted by the fact that multiple competitors in addition to the one mentioned above have had severe disease outbreaks that have resulted in the loss of entire crops and/or shipments.

The ninth question what part of the business has the most potential upside?

Adam Thomas

We will have the ability to expand and intensify our production for relatively small investment that will bring multiples in terms of revenue and EBITDA. broodstock is a very large potential market as RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture Systems) picks up over the next decade and as mentioned, we feel we are in prime position to take advantage of this. The potential for broodstock revenue to match or exceed grow out production is a real possibility.

The tenth question what is the best use for the cash/capital going forward?

Adam Thomas

The best use for cash right going forward continue to build our genetics programs and ensure a successful harvest cycle in early 2023. Once the company becomes cash flow positive, capital expansion to increase genetics facilities and production areas would be the next best use of cash from an ROI perspective.

The eleventh question is can you please explain the deal that was announced on Facebook and the US Embassy deal in Algeria?

Adam Thomas

Like many countries, Algeria understands that they have an issue with seafood supply. It is a government funded program, in which the government of Algeria is committing more than $30M USD to create a shrimp cultivation facility that ultimately aims to produce up to 1,000 tons of shrimp a year. We have contracts signed to provide PLs and broodstock, that will generate a significant amount of revenue, which we believe to be on an ongoing basis.

Operator

Adam Thomas

Thank you everyone for participating today. I hope everyone understands the magnitude of our company and who we are because we are very excited about the near term intermediate and long term prospects. Thank you and good night.

